Industrial production index in Kazakhstan amounted to 98.9 per cent

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-December 2016 compared to 2015 the production of natural gas and non-ferrous metals increased in Kazakhtstan, Committee on Statistics of the Ministry of National Economy reports.

"The production of food, pharmaceutical products and metallurgy have increased. Industrial production increased in 13 regions of the country. Wherein production of crude oil, coal and iron ore reduced. Production of beverages, chemical products and motor vehicles also reduced. Industrial production index amounted to 98.9 per cent", Committee's statement reads.