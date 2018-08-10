Industrialization interim results show growth of investments and export

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Implementation of the second five-year industrialization program led to the growth of foreign direct investments into the processing industry," Investments and Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kassymbek said.

"The certain core targets were defined and we are on the way towards achieving them according to the plan. Modernization of enterprises is underway with new industrial growth points created. Increase of the volume of foreign direct investments into the processing industry indicates that business takes great interest in the industry. Investments grew by 2.8 times. Investments in equity of this economic sector also grew by 1.8 times," the Minister's Facebook account reads.



According to him, the Ministry works hard to increase the country's processing industry competitive power both at domestic and foreign markets.

"For the first six months of 2018 Kazakhstan's manufacturing output hit KZT 4 trln 922 bln in that is 5.2% more as compared to 2017. The volume of export in January - February 2018 grew by 22.1% to USD 2,513,3 mln. The volume of investments into equity for the first half of 2018 also has increased," he resumed.

