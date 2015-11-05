Industrialization Map: N Kazakhstan to implement 60 projects worth 70 bln tenge

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to implement 60 projects worth KZT 70 bln at the second five-year stage of the Industrialization Program, Kazinform quotes Deputy Governor of the region Mukhtar Mankeyev as saying a briefing today.

"We implemented 32 projects at the first stage due to which 1,463 people found jobs. In January-September 2015 these enterprises manufactured products worth 16 bln tenge that makes 13% of the total industrial output of the region. We have set more ambitious targets for the second stage of the program. We plan to include more than 60 projects to the Industrialization Map. Their total cost is expected to exceed 70 bln tenge. As you see, we double the number of industrialization projects and amount of investments," Mankeyev said. According to him, the Industrialization Map has 41 projects now amounting to 28 bln tenge and providing 2,000 people with jobs. 12 of them have already been implemented. Among them is Kaztechmach Machinery Works launched in July during the nationwide videoconference with the participation of the President. The region plans to launch four more projects by the end of the year.