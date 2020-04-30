  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Inflation falls to zero in Italy in April

    22:18, 30 April 2020
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation has fallen to zero in April, down from 0.1% in March, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Thursday, ANSA reports.

    This is the lowest since October 2016, the stats agency said.
    The drop was largely due to «the price dynamic of energy goods, which have amplified their descent», it said.
    But the inflation rate of the 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods rose to 2.6%, showing an unprecedented spread from the general inflation rate.


    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!