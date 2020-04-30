Inflation falls to zero in Italy in April

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's annual inflation has fallen to zero in April, down from 0.1% in March, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates Thursday, ANSA reports.

This is the lowest since October 2016, the stats agency said.

The drop was largely due to «the price dynamic of energy goods, which have amplified their descent», it said.

But the inflation rate of the 'trolley' of most frequently bought household goods rose to 2.6%, showing an unprecedented spread from the general inflation rate.