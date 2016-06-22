  • kz
    Inflation hits 0,5% in Kazakhstan in May 2016

    12:56, 22 June 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Inflation amounted to 0,5% in May 2016, Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Daniyar Akishev revealed at a press conference on Wednesday.

    According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy, the inflation amounted to 0,5% in Kazakhstan in May 2016.

    "In last month of spring the prices on food products increased by 0,4%, non-food production - 0,7% and paid services - 0,5%. The inflation accounted for 4,2% in January-May 2016," Mr. Akishev said at a press conference.

    Economy Statistics National Bank of Kazakhstan News
