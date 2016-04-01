  • kz
    Inflation hits 3% in Kazakhstan since beginning of 2016

    20:40, 01 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Kazakhstan stood at three percent in January-March 2016, said the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry April 1.

    Prices for foodstuffs in the country rose by 3.2 percent for the first three months of 2016, non-food goods - by 2.6 percent, and paid services - by 3.1 percent.

    In March 2016, inflation was 0.5 percent in Kazakhstan, as compared to February 2016. Prices for foodstuffs rose by 0.5 percent in March 2016, non-food goods - by 0.9 percent, and paid services - by 0.3 percent, trend.az reports.

    The inflation was 15.7 percent in March 2016, as compared to the same period of 2015. Prices for foodstuff rose by 12.7 percent for the year, non-food goods - by 26.5 percent, and paid services - by 9.1 percent.

