    Inflation hits 5.4% in Kazakhstan since early 2016

    15:09, 19 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The inflation is Kazakhstan has made 5.4% since the beginning of 2016, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

    "Gradual inflation slowdown has been observed in Kazakhstan recently. After the annual inflation reached its peak of 17.7% in July, it began to decrease gradually. The inflation stood at 5.4% in August," Minister Bishimbayev said at the Government's hour at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament on Monday.

    The minister added that the inflation rate was largely affected by surge in non-food products prices by 6.1%.

    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Parliament Majilis Ministry of National Economy Government News
