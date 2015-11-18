Inflation hits 9.4% annualized in October - Kazakhstani Minister of National Economy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inflation in Kazakhstan increased this year and hit 9.4% annualized in October, Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev declared at the enlarged session of the Government on Wednesday.

"As a result of Kazakhstan's transition to freely floating tenge rate, the inflation hit the mark of 9.4% annualized in October 2015," Minister Dossayev stressed. Unemployment rate, according to him, made 4.9% since the beginning of the year and is below the expected 5%. Besides, Kazakhstan's external payments position has considerably worsened. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev chaired the session of the Government at the Akorda presidential residence.