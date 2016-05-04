Inflation in Kazakhstan reaches 3.6%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The inflation in Kazakhstan has reached 3.6 percent since early 2016, said the Statistics Committee of the country's National Economy Ministry.

The prices for food products in Kazakhstan rose by 3.9 percent, while the non-food products and paid services increased by 3.5 percent in price during the reporting period.

The inflation in Kazakhstan stood at 16.3 percent from April 2015 to April 2016. The prices for food products, non-food products and paid services grew by 13.1 percent, 27.3 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively in a year.

The inflation in the country stood at 0.6 percent in April. The prices for food products, non-food products and paid services rose by 0.7 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively in April, trend.az reports.