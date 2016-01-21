Inflation rate made 13.6% in Kazakhstan in 2015 - National Bank

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the official information of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the inflation rate made 13.6% in Kazakhstan in 2015 (7.4% in 2014), the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan informs.

"According to the official information of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the inflation rate made 13.6% in Kazakhstan in 2015 (7.4% in 2014). As the same time, the prices for food products grew by 10.9%, the prices for non-food products increased by 22.6%. The prices for services grew by 8.1%," the statement of the Bank reads.

In terms of the prices, the prices for gasoline increased by 4.6%, diesel fuel became cheaper by 9.6%. Housing and utility bills sums increased by 8.7%. Education services became more expensive by 4.5%, transport services grew up by 4.2%, etc.