Inflation rate to make 1% in Kazakhstan in September

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - According to the official information of the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the inflation rate will be at the level of 1% in September of 2015, the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan informs.

Besides, the prices for food products grew by 0.6%, the prices for non-food products increased by 2%. The tariffs for services have increased by 0.7%.

The inflation rate made 2.9% in the January-September period 2015 (5.9% in the January-September 2014). Food products became more expensive by 1.5% and the prices for non-food products grew by 3.4% and the services became more expensive by 4%.