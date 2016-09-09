  • kz
    Inflation slowdown observed in Kazakhstan

    11:26, 09 September 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan observes gradual inflation slowdown processes now, according to Kuandyk Bishimbayev, Minister of National Economy.

    “Annual inflation reached its maximum in July and made 17.7% and then started to decrease. Monthly inflation slowed down in August to 0.2%. Since the year beginning, inflation made 5.4%,” the Minister said at the Government’s extended meeting on Friday.

    According to him, due to the anti-crisis measures and economic stimulation programs, over 170,000 job places have been created and preserved. 114,000 of them are permanent job positions (>65.0%). "All of this helped prevent unemployment growth. Presently, unemployment rate in Kazakhstan is kept at 5%m," he noted. 

