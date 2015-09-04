Inflation-targeting policy to lead Kazakhstan to more effectively managed economy - IMF Department Director

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Inflation-targeting policy will lead Kazakhstan to more effectively managed economy, Director of the IMF Department for Middle East and Central Asia Masood Ahmed said to Kazinform correspondent following the meeting with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov.

"All advanced and developed economies take similar measures to make sure that the prices remain stable. As is known, price increase affects, first of all, poor people. The role of the National Bank in this regards is to guarantee prices stability. That is why, we think that transition to inflation targeting policy is a good step towards stable prices," M.Ahmed noted. In his opinion, this is a new and the best way of monetary policy management. Inflation-targeting policy should be considered as part of wider reforms leading to more effectively managed economy, he added. On August 20, 2015 the Government and the National Bank of Kazakhstan jointly decided to implement a new inflation-targeting economic policy and cancel the currency corridor.