Inflow of Russian tourists to Kazakhstan grows annually - Timur Tokabayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Timur Tokabayev, Vice Minister for Investment and Development, praised ever-growing inflow of Russian tourists to Kazakhstan.

"In 2015, Kazakhstan was 4th most popular destination for Russian tourists. Over 3 million tourists from Russia visited Kazakhstan last year. Our neighbors mainly chose the Burabai resort area, the Bayanaul national part in Pavlodar region, lakes Balkhash and Alakol, the Shymbulak ski resort as the vacation destinations," Vice Minister Tokabayev said at the panel session themed "New opportunities of tourism development between Kazakhstan and Russia". The panel session was held within the framework of the 13th Interregional Cooperation Forum between Kazakhstan and Russia in the Kazakh capital Astana.



Attending the panel session was Yuliya Yakupbayeva, deputy chairperson of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken", who noted high potential of cooperation in tourism section between Kazakhstan and Russia.



"Our main problems are bad roads and transport accessibility, quality of services at hotels, especially in the regions. These problems are acute both in Kazakhstan and Russia. On the other hand, the potential of our cooperation in tourism sector is vast. We are ready to launch trans-border routes and increase transport accessibility by launching charter and regular flights and railway services," Ms Yakupbayeva said.



She added that tour operators, hotels, restaurants, air and transport companies need to consolidate their efforts to increase quality of their services.