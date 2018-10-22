Informal meeting with Russian and Uzbek leaders is a success, says Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A video of informal meeting of presidents of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Russia Vladimir Putin and Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has been released, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

After the meeting, President Nazarbayev noted that the negotiations were successful and he is happy with the results.



The President of the Russian Federation noted that over 1,000 Russian people came to the meeting.



After the meeting the presidents posed for a photo.



Recall that this past Saturday Nursultan Nazarbayev held an informal meeting with Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the town of Saryagash in Turkestan region. During the meeting, the heads of state discussed the topical issues of cooperation between the countries, including trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian spheres.



Additionally, the sides touched upon the bilateral international between Kazakhstan, Russia and Uzbekistan within the CIS and other international organizations.



The participants of the informal meeting also exchanged views on the key aspects of regional and international agenda.



