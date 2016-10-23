Information about business potential of RoK regions available on special portal

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - How does the Regional Map work? What projects have already been implemented? How to make a project attractive? What problems do investors come across? These and other questions of journalists were answered by Deputy Director of Economic Affairs of the National Enterprises Chamber Asset Shayakhmetov on October 21 during the briefing.

The Regional Map of entrepreneurship development represents information and analytical resource about the conditions and opportunities of business both for active and potential entrepreneurs. The Map is to define the investment potential of industrial entities taking into account various factors, such as industry specialization, type of raw resource regions specialize in, availability of infrastructure and others. The Map contains detailed information about the territorial arrangement of business, resources, and manpower. The Map is available on www.businessmap.kz and www.businessnavigator.kz portal, the Almaty region Chamber press service told.

"The developers of the Map - Atameken National Chamber of Enterpreneurs together with an expert group and research centers - have been working on its creation for one year, and tried to consider all the nuances of each region. It shows the scheme of each area with the analysis of all factors influencing economic development, natural and mineral resources, logistics, markets, existing problems, even including the power capacities, networks connection diagrams and entities of large, medium or small business. Tentatively speaking, the Map is a working portal. Any domestic or foreign entrepreneur who wishes to invest into Kazakhstan's economy can obtain complete visual information about a certain region", - Mr. Shayakhmetov told.

The Map, he says, is also useful for state institutions. It helps to understand what hampers active development of entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan and what measures need to be taken in a short-term and medium term in order to promote entrepreneurship. "For local executive bodies the Map will serve a reference point for expenditure planning. Akimats can also use this tool when involving foreign investors", - he noted.

For second level banks and development institutes the Map can be of help when financing various projects. The Registration Map will also facilitate cooperation among entities of regions in purchase and sales activities.

To remind, the Registration Map was presented in May 2016 during the international investment business forum of Almaty region which gathered business community, public institutions and local executive bodies, foreign investors and ambassadors.