Information and Social Development Ministry presented state awards

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan a ceremony was held at the Ministry of Information and Social Development, the press service of the ministry informs.

During the ceremony head of the Ministry Dauren Abayev has presented a number of state awards. Among the awardees were active public figures, journalists etc.

Thus, «Kurmet» order was bestowed to Marat Bashimov chief editor of the Republican legal newspaper «Man and Law» and the journal «Law and Politics»; Rinat Kertayev first deputy chairman of the Board of Khabar Agency; Alim Shaumetov director of «Akniet» Information and Rehabilitation Center; Azimkhan Kassym chief editor of the republican newspaper «Legal Kazakhstan»; Marat Kogamov head of research projects of the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University named after M. Narikbayev; Duman Anashov deputy editor-in-chief of Egemen Qazaqstan JSC and Israil Smail editor-in-chief of Zhas Qazaq newspaper.

Ayna Zhuzenova director of the administration of the Ministry for Information and Social Development; Auyt Mukibek member of the Scientific Expert Council under the Otandastar Fund NJSC; Askar Umarov director of Kazinform International News Agency LLP and Samat Musa executive secretary of Egemen Qazaqstan JSC were awarded the honorary medals «Eren enbegi ushіn».

Among those awarded the Certificate of Honor of the Republic of Kazakhstan were the director of the Corporate Fund «National Delphic Committee» Kuralay Tuspekova; editor-in-chief of the zakon.kz online media Kairat Shaikhiyev; Babir Daurenbek chief expert of the Ministry of Information and Social Development; Dina Umbetaliyeva main expert of the Ministry of Information and Social Development.

The letters of gratitude on behalf of Prime Minister were presented to the chairman of the Committee on Civil Society Affairs Aliya Galimova; Chairman of the Committee on Youth and Family Affairs Madiyar Kozhakhmet; Director of the Department of State Policy in Mass Media Bahniyaz Karashina; Director of the Department of Analysis and Strategic Planning Arkhat Sadvakasov; Head of the Regional Coordination Department of the Committee on Religious Affairs Merekegul Karabayeva.

«Akparat salasynyn uzdіgі» award pin was handed to Mikhail Komissarov deputy chairman of the Information and Social Development Ministry.