Information center for atomic energy opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The information center for atomic energy opened in the Palace of Schoolboys in Astana today.

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Vladimir Shkolnik, president of "Rosatom International Network" Alexander Merten, parliament deputies of Kazakhstan, representatives of Russian Embassy in Kazakhstan and other prominent figures took part in the opening ceremony.

The purpose of the center is provision of information, education in the sphere of atomic energy and nuclear technologies, popularization of the technical education among school students. Establishment of the information center was financied by "Rosatom", the activity of the center is non-commercial, and all the visits to the center and events organized there are free of charge for all people.

As Minister of Energy V. Shkolnik noted, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev creates all the necessary conditions for comprehensive development of the younger generations. "Thanks to the concernment of the President, the Palace of Schoolboys was built in Astana, where any school student of the country can attend after-school classes for personal development," the Minister said.

In turn, president of "Rosatom International Network" A. Merten thinks that opening of this center in Astana is another step towards development between Russia and Kazakhstan in the atomic sphere.