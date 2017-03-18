Information Kazakhstan be adopted by mid-year - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New state program Information Kazakhstan will be adopted by the middle of this year. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev said that during his interview with Kazakh media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The government was given the task to develop the program "Information Kazakhstan" which should be adopted in the middle of this year. This is something we have never done before. We are planning to do something completely new, and we are prepared", said the President.

Head of State explained that today there are lots of people with world class education in Kazakhstan, and this work will be carried out jointly with them.

"Many of them now hold high positions, becoming ministers and akims. We prepared for this the same way we prepared for the crisis and launched an industrial program, creating many new jobs", emphasized Nursultan Nazarbayev.

According to him, this program allowed to achieve GDP growth in such a difficult period.