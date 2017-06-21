Information Minister Abayev reports to the public

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has reported to the public on day-to-day functioning of the ministry at a special meeting at KazMedia Center in Astana today, Kazinform reports.

Minister Abayev noted that it is the first time since the establishment of the ministry in May 2016 that he makes the report on its activity in such format.



"I believe that the meetings of ministers with the public are an effective instrument of communication between authorities and the society, said Mr Abayev adding that it is a great opportunity to explain to the public what the ministry does and why it does it.



"Today I'll tell you about the key results of the ministry's work, the tasks it faces in the sphere of information and information and communication technologies and I'll answer the question you will ask," he noted.



As a reminder, ministers, akims (governors and mayors) and rectors of national universities in Kazakhstan must report to the public every year in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On access to information".