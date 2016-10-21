Information Minister explains controversy with SMS voting for National Brand logo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - One of the mobile operators charged Kazakhstanis for text messages that were supposed to be free as part of SMS voting for the best design for the National Brand.

Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed that during a press conference at the Central Communications Service on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"We've received critical feedback regarding the SMS voting process. One of the mobile operators charged for text messages that were supposed to be free as part of the voting. The problem was fixed. All text messages must be free of charge. The mobile operator will return the money charged," Minister Abayev assured those present.



In this connection, he urged Kazakhstanis to vote more actively for the logo they like the most. "The result of the voting depends on you. So, be more active," Dauren Abayev stressed.



The competition will be divided into two stages. Within the framework of the first stage Kazakhstanis have 15 days to vote for the logos of the National Brand. The 10 best logos selected as part of the online voting will be presented to the panel.



"The National Brand is not just a logo. It is a well-thought-out image strategy of a state that will promote it in the international community. This competition is only a small part of what we should do in order to promote Kazakhstan abroad," Minister Abayev said.



Five logos winning the highest number of votes will be chosen after the SMS voting. To vote, please send a text message with the word ‘Brand' and the number of the logo. You can see all logos on the official website of the Ministry of Information and Communications.



Participants of the competition all vie for a chance to win 5 million tenge (KZT). 966 applications with logo designs weresummited to the organizing committee that selected 794 works for the next stage of the competition.