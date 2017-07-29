Information minister grants interview to Romanian TV channel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, has been interviewed by a Romanian television channel.

"Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev gave an interview to the Romanian television channel. TVR1, the first channel of the public Romanian television, is preparing a documentary film on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the diplomatic relations established between Kazakhstan and Romania (the Protocol on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations was signe in Almatyd on July 15, 1992)," the media relations officer of the Ministry of Information and Communications, Albina Aten, posted on Facebook .

The prepared film will be shown on the first channel of the Romanian television, and will also be made public on the ministry's website shortly before celebration of the Kazakhstan Independence Day.