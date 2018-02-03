Information Minister holds meetings with counterparts in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization forum, Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev held a number of bilateral meetings with his counterparts in Almaty, the Ministry's press service reports.

In particular, the meeting with the Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus Sergei Popkov discussed the prospects of cooperation between the counties' sectoral agencies in terms of digitalization. The ministers also touched upon the issues of experience exchange in developing e-services, and innovative technology parks.

During the meeting with the Minister for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of Uzbekistan Sherzod Shermatov, Dauren Abayev noted good opportunities for strengthening the role of the two countries in the field of digitalization in Central Asia. According to Minister Abayev, expanding ties between the innovation centers, ICT organizations, and universities would contribute to increasing the countries' investment attractiveness.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Kazakhstan's National Information Communication Holding Zerde and Uzbekistan's single integrator for the creation and support of state information systems UZINFOCOM.

On the sidelines of the forum, Dauren Abayev also met with Deputy Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union Malcolm Johnson to discuss cooperation in terms of developing the scientific potential of Kazakh universities, as well as in terms of research. Malcolm Johnson praised Kazakhstan's initiatives and increased participation of the country's IT universities in ITU studies. In turn, Minister Abayev thanked the ITU partners for their support in the process of implementing the project of introducing broadband Internet service in rural areas of Kazakhstan.

The meeting with the Deputy Minister of Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic Elmir Velizadeh resulted in the sides signing a number of cooperation agreements in the field of ICT.

It should be noted that the forum in Almaty was organized on the initiative of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev. The event discussed the topical issues of innovation and technological entrepreneurship, as well as integration projects, digitalization of industry and digital transformation of agriculture in the Eurasian Economic Union.