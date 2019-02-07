Information Minister names эhighlight of this weekэ

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev named the victory of the Kazakhstan national tennis team over Portugal in the Davis Cup qualification as the highlight of this week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The week was very eventful. Indeed, there were many events and newsbreaks. For certain, I would mention the victory of the Kazakhstan national tennis team over the Portuguese team in the Davis Cup qualification. Owing to this victory, our athletes reached the final stage of the prestigious international tournament," said Dauren Abayev.

The Minister pointed to the tremendous work the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Sport and local executive bodies have done in developing this sport over the past few years.

"Over the past decade, the number of tennis courts in our country has quadrupled, and state-of-the-art tennis centers have been built in almost every regional center, just think of this. As a result, the number of children who play tennis is growing, and this produces results. As for me, I am doubly sure that thanks to such victories, hundreds of thousands of children will have a desire to play sports, and this is good," Dauren Abayev underscored.