Information Minister on amendments to Latin-based alphabet

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, commented on the amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the switch to the Latin-based alphabet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Minister noted that the working group, which he heads, has carried out an extensive work in terms of implementation of the new alphabet and that the current version is the most viable one.

As for the switch from the .kz domain to .qz or .qaz, as well as the changes in banknotes and signage, Dauren Abayev said it will be done in accordance with the schedule, taking into account common sense and necessity.