Information Minister speaks about introducing compulsory vaccination in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During an online meeting with experts and members of the public, the Minister of Information and Public Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva announced the need to discuss the introduction of compulsory vaccination in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to her words, it is difficult to overestimate the importance of vaccination especially amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

She stressed that this topic is relevant and extremely important. Balayeva noted that the New Code «On health of people and healthcare system» introduces clear liability mechanisms, including for low-quality vaccination.

Currently, the issue of vaccination is one of the most discussed in Kazakhstan. Opinions of the Kazakh citizens on this issue are divided.