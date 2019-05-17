Information on snap presidential elections in Kazakhstan presented in Mexico

MEXICO CITY. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Mexico Andrian Yelemesov held a press conference for local media, representatives of non-governmental organizations and political circles on the early presidential elections in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Mexico informs.

A brief excursion into the history of the formation of the young independent state and the presentation of the achievements in the economic and political fields gave a special highlight to the meeting with journalists, turning it into a rich live dialogue. Special attention was paid to the significant historical role of the First President - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.



The head of the diplomatic mission stressed that all efforts will be directed for maintaining the continuity of the course aimed at the development of a strong, successful, prosperous Kazakhstan, on the eve of such an important and responsible moment for the country.

During the event, the participants were acquainted with the electoral legislation of Kazakhstan, biographies and platforms of the participants of the election campaign, as well as the process of preparing the Government of Kazakhstan for the elections.

Local journalists and politicians with genuine interest received information about the political and democratic processes taking place in our country. By their opinion, the holding of open and fair elections in Kazakhstan as a regional leader is a very relevant topic for discussion in Latin America.

At the same time, the participants paid special attention to the procedure of registration of foreign journalists and international observers, carried out by the Central election Commission of Kazakhstan, information on pre-election campaigns during the electoral period.