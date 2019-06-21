Information & Social Devpt Minister comments on Government appointments

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Dauren Abayev, Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, commented on the recent reshuffle in the Government, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The new President has made a number of appointments. However, all of them are balanced. It was more like a managerial move to give guidance to the executive power on handling the tasks Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich [Tokayev] voiced in his inaugural address," Dauren Abayev said on Khabar TV Channel.



In his opinion, the inaugural address itself is a political declaration.



"It is of particular importance when a new President is elected. Notionally, it can be and is addressed to the participants of the ceremony, but, in fact, the speech is addressed to the entire nation, to the diplomatic corps, and to the world community to some extent. The speech by the new President of our country has become a fusion of the continuity of Yelbasy's course and the focus on changes," the minister clarified.



"Each point and each task were emphasized based on real problems, real aspirations, and demands of ordinary people," Dauren Abayev added.