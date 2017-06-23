Injured Yemenis arrive at Indian hospitals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A private plane carrying a number of injured Yemenis and their escorts arrived in the Indian capital, New Delhi, on Friday for treatment in Indian hospitals at the expense of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), Kazinform has learnt from WAM .

The move follows the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, which are being followed up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of ERC.

The injured and their escorts were accompanied by the UAE Embassy staff in New Delhi, and the VPS Healthcare group. Ambulances were kept ready to transport the wounded to the hospitals.

The move to treat the injured Yemenis is part of the efforts to alleviate their suffering and stand by them in the face of the gross Houthi violations. It is also part of the initiative by the UAE government, represented by the ERC, to treat more than 1,500 wounded Yemenis.

Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India, stressed the embassy's keenness to co-ordinate with the Emirates Red Crescent, on the one hand, and with the VPS Healthcare Group on the other, to supervise and sponsor this generous initiative.

The embassy staff and VPS group urged the hospitals to follow up the treatment and ensure comfort for the patients and their escorts.