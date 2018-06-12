  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Injury forces Zarina Diyas to retire from Nottingham Open

    20:50, 12 June 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh tennis player Zarina Diyas was forced to retire after sustaining injury during the match of the Round of 32 of Nottingham Open 2018, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In the fourth game of the first set against Australian Samantha Stosur, Kazakhstani tennis player sustained left knee injury and could not continue the match. To that moment, Stosur was outplaying Diyas (2-1).

    Samantha Stosur is the winner of the 2011 US Open.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!