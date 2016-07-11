Inmates break out of Texas cell to help save unconscious jailer

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of inmates broke out of a holding cell to help save their jailer after they saw him lose consciousness, US authorities have said.

Video footage showed at least six inmates breaching the door of a basement holding cell in a Texas court when the lone, armed guard slumped and fell.

Inmates yelled for help, broke out of the cell and banged on doors, bringing other officers upstairs running, something they knew put them in danger.

Inmate Nick Kelton told WFAA: "We were worried they're going to come with guns drawn on us." Fellow inmate Floyd Smith said officers thought it was a fight. "They thought we were taking over," he said.

Parker county sheriff's Sergeant Ryan Speegle said he didn't know what to expect when he got downstairs. Given the unconscious officer had keys and a firearm, "it could have been an extremely bad situation", Speegle said.

The surveillance video at the building in Weatherford, Parker county, on 23 June shows officers ushering the inmates back into the holding cell and administering CPR to the stricken guard, who is expected to recover and return to work.

Captain Mark Arnett praised the inmates' quick response, saying 15 minutes could have passed before a staff member found the guard.

Kelton added: "It never crossed my mind not to help whether he's got a gun or a badge. If he falls down, I'm gonna help him."

Should it happen again, it may not be so easy to come to a guard's aid. The cell that inmates breached has now been reinforced.

Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com