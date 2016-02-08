Innovation business ideas contest to be held in Almaty

ALMATY. KAIZNFORM - Emerging entrepreneurs, women, disabled people and people over 50 years old will be provided an opportunity to win grants for development of their business within the Business Road Map-2020 in Almaty.

As the press service of the department of entrepreneurship and industrial innovation development of the city informed, the winners will received grants in the amount of up to 3 million tenge.

"The participants of the contest have to meet the requirements. The idea of a business project must be innovative. There should also be a marketing analysis, and the market demand for the product or service has to be determined. Besides, there should be the readiness for the start (availability of working space and near start readiness). Another compulsory condition is co-financing of the project by the participant in the amount of at least 10% of the asked financial grant," the statement reads.

The grant money cannot be used for purchasing real property, land or as a payment for the rent. More detailed information is available on the website of the city administration.