Innovation university will be built in Shymkent

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - The architectural design of the new university has been approved, Kazinform reports. The university will be built on the territory of Bozaryk micro-district in Shymkent. 150 he of land has been allocated for construction.

The new educational establishment will accommodate 10 thousand students. And will release certified physicians, chemists, technologists. Also there is possibility to open higher business school. The design has been presented to akim of the region Zhanseit Tyuimeibayev during his visit to the innovation technology college.