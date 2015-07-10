Innovative technologies for agricultural cluster presented in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Almaty has held the 3d dialogue platform themed "From agricultural science to agricultural business: the highly innovative cluster" with the participation of scientists, researchers and inventors, representatives of business environment.

The event has been organized by JSC "National Center for Scientific and Technical Information" (NCSTI). The dialogue platform aims at the promotion of promising innovative projects, technologies, scientific and technical solutions by attracting investment. The event presented promising innovative projects on science-based and innovative solutions related to artificial selection (crops and livestock), veterinary science, and agricultural technologies. The event has been attended by representatives of investment companies, industrial enterprises, business associations, financial institutions, venture capital funds, as well as development institutions.