  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Innovative technologies for agricultural cluster presented in Almaty

    12:08, 10 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Today Almaty has held the 3d dialogue platform themed "From agricultural science to agricultural business: the highly innovative cluster" with the participation of scientists, researchers and inventors, representatives of business environment.

    The event has been organized by JSC "National Center for Scientific and Technical Information" (NCSTI). The dialogue platform aims at the promotion of promising innovative projects, technologies, scientific and technical solutions by attracting investment. The event presented promising innovative projects on science-based and innovative solutions related to artificial selection (crops and livestock), veterinary science, and agricultural technologies. The event has been attended by representatives of investment companies, industrial enterprises, business associations, financial institutions, venture capital funds, as well as development institutions.

    Tags:
    Almaty Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Industrial and Innovation policy of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!