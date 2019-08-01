'Innovators Under 35' receives hundreds of applications across the globe

DUBAI. KAZINFORM Dubai Future Foundation and EmTech MENA have received hundreds of applications for 'Innovators Under 35' List from around the world.

Theinitiative, first launched in July 2018 by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed binRashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council,and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation Board of Trustees, aims tohighlight the success stories of young Arab innovators under the age of 35 fromaround the world, showcasing their achievements in various vital fields, WAM reports.

The list ofapplicants includes the elite of Arab youth working in Arab and internationalorganisations and universities, as well as from start-ups, and governmentinstitutions and authorities. The applicants hail from the UAE, Saudi Arabia,Egypt, Syria, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan, Kuwait, Oman, and Palestine.Some nominees are Arab students, researchers, and entrepreneurs living in theUS, UK, Switzerland, and Germany.

The universitiesrepresented by the nominees are Khalifa and Zayed universities, and varioustechnical colleges in the UAE; King Abdullah University of Science andTechnology in Saudi Arabia; the American University of Cairo; and Harvard andMIT universities in the US.

The fieldscovered in the applications were mostly for «Internet and Web» and«Medical Technologies» followed by «Programming», then«Energy». Applications are still open for the «Innovators Under35» Award until 10th August 2019.

The judgingcommittee will then evaluate the nominees, selecting the most innovative amongthem to announce the winners during the second edition of EmTech MENAconference for emerging technologies, hosted in Dubai on 4th - 5th November2019.

The judgingcommittee for the second edition of the «Innovators Under 35» Awardinclude a group of experts, university professors, investors, entrepreneurs,and researchers from various Arab nations.

In 2018, 10youth were selected for «Innovators Under 35» who are advancing thefields of artificial intelligence, medicine, real estate, and satelliteengineering. They were drawn from over 400 applications based on the judgingcommittee’s evaluation, a committee composed of elite experts from variousfields.

The«Innovators Under 35» List first appeared in MIT Technology Review in1999. The magazine has over the years presented a number of innovators thathave changed the face of modern history, such as the founders of Facebook andGoogle.