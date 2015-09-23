Instagram hits 400 million users mark

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Number of Instagram users has grown to more than 400 million.

The company's announcement came on Tuesday nine months after the app hit the 300 million users mark. Interestingly, the newest 100 million users come from outside the U.S. (25%). They mainly live European and Asian countries, and Brazil, Japan and Indonesia contribute the highest number of new users. Instagram users share more than 80 million photos through the app every day, Russia's RIA NOVOSTI said.