    Institute of children&#39;s rights ombudsman to be established in Kazakhstan

    18:09, 11 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the institute of the children's rights ombudsman will be established in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs via Facebook social network.

    The main goals of the ombudsman are ensuring observance of the rights and interests of children and restoration of the violated rights and freedoms in cooperation with the state and social institutions.

    Tags:
    Social support President of Kazakhstan News President Top Story
