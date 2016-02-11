Institute of children&#39;s rights ombudsman to be established in Kazakhstan

Institute of children's rights ombudsman to be established in Kazakhstan
18:09, 11 February 2016
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the institute of the children's rights ombudsman will be established in Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs via Facebook social network.
The main goals of the ombudsman are ensuring observance of the rights and interests of children and restoration of the violated rights and freedoms in cooperation with the state and social institutions.