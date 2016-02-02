Int&#39;l forum on snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan held in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An international forum dedicated to snap parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan was held at the Ural Federation University in Yekaterinburg, Russia on January 29.

The event was organized by "Ural-Eurasia" expert club and the Central Asian Center of the university.

Guests from Almaty city - economist and general director of Almagest company Aidarkhan Kussainov and candidate of political science Anton Morozov as well as expert of the Russian Institute of Strategic Studies Maksim Likhachyov participated in the forum.

Participants discussed why Kazakhstan will hold snap parliamentary elections, political situation in the country during the election campaign and development of the Kazakhstani-Russian relations during the post-election period.