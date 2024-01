PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM 87 students from Kazakhstan and Novosibirsk city of Russia are taking part in the Bekturov International Chemistry Olympiad in Pavlodar.

The 5th Olympiad brings together 19 teams from 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Almaty and Astana cities, republican educational organizations, Nazarbayev Intellectual Schools and Novosibirsk city of the Russian Federation, the release reads.