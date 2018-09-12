Int'l conf debates Semipalatinsk test site heritage

KURCHATOV. KAZINFORM The 8th international conference on heritage and prospects for the development of scientific and technological potential of the Semipalatinsk test site has started its work at the National Nuclear Centre of Kazakhstan in Kurchatov.

The three-day conference bringing together scientists from 14 countries is to focus on radiation ecology and medicine issues, current trends and prospects for further development of nuclear research installations.



Those attending will visit the Semipalatinsk testing ground and Lake Atomic sites, experimental complexes, including IGR and IVG.1M research reactors and the Semipalatinsk test site museum.