Int'l conf to focus on transboundary cooperation in the Zhaiyk river basin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An international conference on transboundary water co-operation in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river basin organized by the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, the Western Kazakhstan regional administration, the Public Fund Ecological Movement Zhaiyk-Ural will take place on July 23 in Uralsk.

The OSCE Programme Office in Astana in partnership with the Western Kazakhstan's regional administration and the Public Fund Ecological Movement Zhaiyk-Ural will organize an international conference on transboundary water co-operation in the Zhaiyk (Ural) river basin for some 50 participants of government authorities, academia, civil society and expert community from Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation, its official website reads.



An OSCE-supported international experts from Austria and Uzbekistan will share international best practices on transboundary joint water bodies with a focus on their mandate, tasks, legal status, organisational structure and sources of funding.

The conference is part of the Office's multiyear efforts to raise awareness and build capacity of state institutions in the area of water governance and to contribute to the transboundary water dialogue.