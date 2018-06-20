Int'l conference on Sustainable Development Goals opens in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM The international conference within the framework of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on financial cooperation in the Great Silk Road region started its work in Ashgabat on June 20, the Turkmen government said in a statement.

The UN Development Program (UNDP) and the State Bank for Foreign Economic Affairs of Turkmenistan (Vnesheconombank) are the co-organizers of the conference, Trend reports.

The relevant areas of cooperation on SDGs, including issues of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline, the operation of which will serve the sustainable development of the countries of Central Asia and adjacent regions, have been included in the agenda of the forum, the message said.

The SDGs have the integrated and indivisible nature and ensure balance of all components of sustainable development: economic, social and environmental. This implies the universal elimination of poverty in all its forms, ensuring food security, quality education, gender equality, sustainable use of water resources, urgent measures to combat climate change and its impacts, protection of oceans, seas and marine resources, etc.