Int'l congress of anesthesiologists kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM II International Congress of Anesthesiologists and Reanimatologists has started its work today in Astana.

"It is crucial to study experience of international experts in performing basic resuscitation steps at public places, what a paramedic should know in order to render urgent medical aid," Healthcare Vice Minister of Kazakhstan Lyazat Akayeva said delivering an opening address. Besides, she drew attention to the need to solve problems when schoolchildren die at schools, problems concerning dental deaths related to anesthesia and deaths during surgeries.



The congress unites leading experts of Kazakhstan, near and far abroad. It is expected to let debate opportunities to render a wide range of medical services through implementing advanced medical technologies.

