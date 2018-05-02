Int'l forum on transport, logistics kicks off in Turkmenistan

BAKU. KAZINFORM The international forum titled "The Great Silk Road - the Path to New Achievements" has kicked off in the Turkmen Avaza National Tourist Zone at the Caspian Sea shore, a source close to the event's organization said May 2.

Heads of international organizations, relevant government agencies of a number of countries, and major foreign companies are taking part in the event organized by the Turkmen government, Trend reports.



"The subject of discussion will be partnership in the fields of transport and logistics, the effective use of the potential of ports for this purpose," said the source.



Special attention in the region is paid to the development of transit and logistics infrastructure along the East-West and North-South corridors with the access to European and Middle Eastern markets.



The Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan railway, automobile and railway bridges across the Amu Darya river, airports in Ashgabat and in the regions, highways, Turkmenbashi International Seaport are designed to become important links in the network of transport communications.



Photo credit: trend.az