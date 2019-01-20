  • kz
    Int'l Motor Show opens in Belgium

    11:32, 20 January 2019
    Photo: None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The 97th Brussels Motor Show has kicked off in the capital of Belgium bringing together more than 70 brands, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to official information, Ford Mondeo Clipper Hybrid, Jaguar F-Type Chequered Flag, Range Rover Evoque, Opel GTX Experimental, Hyundai i40 Wagon, Mini Cooper, Opel Zafira Life are to be premiered there.

    Cars, commercial vehicles, vans, minibuses, motorcycles, spare parts and accessories are on display at the halls stretching over 110.000 sq m at the Brussels Expo.

    BMW 8, BMW X7, Mazda 3, Porsche 911 (992), Toyota Prius, Vanderhall Motor Works Venice, Volvo S60 are to be showcased to visitors.

