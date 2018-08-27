Int'l professors to lecture at Summer School in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Students from Germany, Czech Republic, Austria, Kyrgyzstan, Poland, and Kazakhstan started education at a 10-day constitutional rights summer school at the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

About 20 international and 12 Kazakhstan's students are expected to attend master classes and lectures delivered by leading professors from Germany, Austria, Czechia, Poland, and Hungary and work in groups to create and present their own models of constitutional arrangement, determine branches of government and find a balance between them.





