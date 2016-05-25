  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Int’l reserves of Kazakhstan grew by 4%, NB

    18:06, 25 May 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the aggregate reached $ 95 billion, this has been announced by chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev at Astana Economic Forum.

    According to him, there is the growth of international reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan by $ 3.6 billion or 4% from the beginning of the year.
    Mr.Akishev also said that in April 2016 the gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by $ 1.1 billion or 4% (from the beginning of the year the increase is US $ 1.7 billion or 6%) to $ 29.5 billion.
    By the end of April the current year the assets of the National Fund grew to $ 65.4 billion, said the head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan Finance and Budget News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!