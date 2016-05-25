Int’l reserves of Kazakhstan grew by 4%, NB

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The international reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the aggregate reached $ 95 billion, this has been announced by chairman of the National Bank Daniyar Akishev at Astana Economic Forum.

According to him, there is the growth of international reserves of the Republic of Kazakhstan by $ 3.6 billion or 4% from the beginning of the year.

Mr.Akishev also said that in April 2016 the gross international reserves of the National Bank increased by $ 1.1 billion or 4% (from the beginning of the year the increase is US $ 1.7 billion or 6%) to $ 29.5 billion.

By the end of April the current year the assets of the National Fund grew to $ 65.4 billion, said the head of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.