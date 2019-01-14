Int'l reserves of Kazakhstan hit USD 88.6 bln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM According to preliminary data, the volume of international reserves of Kazakhstan grew by 0.97% in December 2018 as compared to November, and decreased by 0.79% against December 2017 settling at USD 88,628 bln, Kazinform reports.



According to preliminary information of the Kazakh National Bank, the volume of international reserves of Kazakhstan increased by 2.53% (since the last year decreased by 0.28%) to reach USD 30,909 bln, including the net international reserves grew by 2.56% (-0.21%) up to USD 30.42 bln.



The volume of assets of the National Fund of Kazakhstan hit USD 57,719 bln increasing by 0.16% (-1.05%). The volume of assets of hard currency made USD 16,518 bln decreasing 0.45%. The volume of assets in gold increased by 6.17% to USD 14,391 bln.