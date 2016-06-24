Integration of SCO, EEU, Silk Road viewed as prelude to large Eurasian partnership

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Participation of the SCO countries and CIS countries in the process to align the Eurasian Economic Union and the Silk Road Economic Belt could be a prelude to the formation of large Eurasian partnership, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when speaking at the meeting of the SCO summit in Tashkent.

“Good prospects open up with the launch of negotiations on the alignment of the Eurasian union and China's Silk Road Economic Belt. I am convinced that involving all SCO states and also the CIS countries in this integration process could be a prelude to the formation of large Eurasian partnership,” Vladimir Putin noted. The Russian leader noted that the countries of South-East Asia show interest in cooperation with the SCO in economic matters, which was discussed at the recent ASEAN Summit in Sochi.

According to Vladimir Putin, financial institutions such as the Asian Development Bank for Infrastructure Investments and BRICS Bank could contribute to the successful implementation of economic projects within the SCO.



Source: BELTA