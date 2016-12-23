Intellectual New Year Tree installed in National Library

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A New Year Tree made of books was installed in the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The library staff used 2,000 books for the "structure". According to librarian Zaure Mayshina, it took them half a day to construct the tree.

The library offers its visitors a range of information and services, such as e-catalog, access to the Internet and remote databases, virtual reference service, electronic document delivery, and a rich collection of books, newspapers, magazines and multimedia.

The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan possesses over half a million items. Its reading rooms can hold more than 500 readers. And its Constitution, Majіlіs and Suhbat halls provide a comfortable environment for lectures, conferences, presentations, exhibitions and workshops.

